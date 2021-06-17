113 test positive in Vellore

VELLORE

17 June 2021 21:39 IST

District tally rises to 46,016, 178 new cases in Ranipet

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 46,016 with 113 new cases reported on Thursday.

While 44,771 have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 305. The district’s death toll is 940.

In Ranipet district, 178 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 39,520. In Tirupattur district, 108 new cases were reported on Thursday and the number of positive cases stood at 26,856.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases were 177, taking the number of cases to 47,131. Out of this, 45,052 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 1,534.