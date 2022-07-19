113 more arrested over Kallakurichi violence

After the recent arrests, a total of 241 persons, including 20 juveniles, have been arrested afresh in the case

The accused arrested in connection with the violence at a private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem being produced before a local court in Kallakurichi on July 18, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After the recent arrests, a total of 241 persons, including 20 juveniles, have been arrested afresh in the case

The Kallakurichi district police, on Monday night, arrested 113 more persons for their alleged involvement in the violence that broke out at a private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem in the district on Sunday. The accused were produced before a local court and remanded to custody in the Tiruchy Central Prison.

Police said the accused were involved in rioting on the school premises following the death of a class XII girl student. A hostel member found the body of the girl, an inmate of the hostel, on the ground floor of the premises on July 13.

The accused were arrested by special teams on Monday night. The accused were produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court -II Judge A. Mohammed Ali who remanded them to 15 days custody. After the recent arrests, a total of 221 persons have been arrested in the case while 20 juveniles were sent to an Observation Home in Gingee in Villupuram district.

On Sunday, violence broke out in the area after a large number of locals and outsiders broke the barricades placed near the private school and stormed into the premises. The agitators ransacked the school and burnt at least 12 buses and three tractors. A police bus was also set ablaze and nine police vehicles, including a riot control vehicle, were damaged.

Meanwhile, the school’s chairman, secretary, principal, and two teachers who were arrested by the police in connection with the student’s death were produced before a local court and remanded to custody in the Salem Central Prison.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050