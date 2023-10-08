₹11,239-crore worth work to be taken up under ‘CM in your constituency’ scheme this year

October 08, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government would take up 788 different projects in 234 constituencies under the ‘Chief Minister in your constituency’ initiative, at a total cost of ₹11,239 crore, in 2023-24, a government release said.

As many as 203 projects at a cost of ₹5,901 crore would be taken up in 2024-25, it added. The decision was taken on Saturday at a meeting of a high-level committee constituted to grant approval for projects to be taken up under the scheme. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired the meeting at the Secretariat.

Under the scheme, announced by Mr. Stalin in 2022, all 234 legislators should furnish a list of 10 long-pending projects in their constituencies to the Collectors of their districts. The district-level committees, which included the Collectors and the MLAs, had recommended a total of 1,896 projects to the government.

These projects were sent to the line departments for their recommendations. A committee, headed by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and tasked with selecting the projects, had granted approval for some last month.

As per the decision made at the meeting on Saturday, 788 projects will be taken up this year and, 203 next year.

