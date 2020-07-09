112 new cases reported in Puducherry

In the sharpest 24-hour increase in COVID-19 cases, 112 new admissions were reported across the UT on Wednesday.

The bulk of the new cases — 79 — were in Puducherry, followed by 25 in Karaikal and eight in Yanam. Of the 553 active cases in hospitals, 493 are in Puducherry region (353 at IGMCRI, 109 at JIPMER and 31 in COVID care centres), 33 in Karaikal GH, 20 in Yanam GH, and seven in Mahe GH.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said such a huge increase in numbers was cause for great concern as this was the first time admissions had crossed 100 cases on a single day. In fact, cases are only likely to increase with mobile testing launched in rural areas.

Between 100 and 150 samples were being collected from rural areas every day. One more mobile ambulance for collecting samples would roll out on Friday to expand coverage.

The Minister expressed concern that if cases continued to increase at this rate, government hospitals would run out of COVID beds in a matter of days. Mild and asymptomatic cases were already being directed to the COVID care centres. He appealed to people to wear masks and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread.

As of Wednesday, 21,865 samples have been tested, of which 20,480 were negative while results of 447 swabs were awaited.

The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 1,151, with 553 active cases, and 584 discharged patients, including 67 patients on Wednesday. COVID-19 has so far claimed 14 lives in the UT.