Tamil Nadu

1,11,382 more people vaccinated in State

Resilient display: Gnana Venkataraman, 108, and her family were vaccinated at MGM Healthcare recently.  

A total of 1,11,382 people received COVID-19 vaccines in the State on Wednesday. This took the overall vaccination coverage so far to 17,20,508.

This was the third day in a row when over one lakh people were inoculated on a single day. Among them, 43,543 persons were senior citizens. They were followed by 36,582 people, aged 45 to 59 years with co-morbidities, 18,643 frontline workers and 12,614 healthcare workers.

Covishield was administered to 39,530 senior citizens, 32,931 people with co-morbidities, 17,449 frontline workers and 11,237 healthcare workers. A total of 4,013 people aged above 60 years, 3,651 persons with co-morbidities, 1,194 frontline workers and 1,377 healthcare workers received Covaxin.

Till date, 5,13,022 healthcare workers, 3,97,591 frontline workers, 3,26,192 people aged 45 to 59 years with co-morbidities and 4,83,703 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the State, according to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Mar 18, 2021

