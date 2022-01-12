1,105 impounded vehicles auctioned off by Cuddalore police

CUDDALORE

12 January 2022 16:25 IST

As many as 1,105 unclaimed vehicles, impounded in connection with various criminal cases, were auctioned off by police here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan issued instructions to officers to dispose of unclaimed vehicles in police stations. Of the total, 201 vehicles, seized in prohibition raids were auctioned off as well. A sum of ₹90.36 lakh, earned through the auction, was credited to the public exchequer.

