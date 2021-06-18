110 persons held in prohibition raids in Cuddalore

The raids resulted in the seizure of 845 litres of illicit distilled arrack and 147 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor

Intensive prohibition raids conducted in the rural parts of the district in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions have resulted in the arrest of 110 persons till now.

According to a press release, following directions from Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, special teams comprising police personnel of the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) and those attached with local stations conducted raids at different places since June 14.

The raids resulted in the seizure of 845 litres of illicit distilled arrack and 147 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

As many as 108 cases were registered with the number of arrested being 110. Six two-wheelers were seized. The intensive raids would continue, the release said.