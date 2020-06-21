110 people test positive in Vellore

VELLORE

21 June 2020 23:22 IST

On Sunday, 110 persons, including 33 residents of police quarters tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, according to officials.

Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram instructed officials manning the check-posts to be more vigilant on movement of vehicles and residents. “Those from lockdown areas such as Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet should undergo swab test compulsorily when they enter Vellore and they would be allowed to be in home quarantine till the results are released. If positive they will be shifted to hospitals for treatment and their contacts would be subjected to testing,” he said.

He added that there were 487 cases till Saturday, and among them 403 were Chennai-related. SARI/ILI cases account for 27 and persons with other ailments (positive for COVID-19) 57.

According to health officials in Tiruvannamalai, of the 77 new positive cases, 18 cases were from Chennai and 15 primary contacts and 29 people who approached GH with Influenza-like illness (ILI). This is another district which receives more people from Chennai and other States and everyone has been subjected to the COVID-19 test and then allowed to proceed, even if they have e-passes, said a revenue official from Cheyyar.

So far 7,138 people have returned from Chennai, ever since they were allowed to travel with e-passes and 9096 persons have returned home from other States.