110 people test positive in Vellore

On Sunday, 110 persons, including 33 residents of police quarters tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, according to officials.
Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram instructed officials manning the check-posts to be more vigilant on movement of vehicles and residents. “Those from lockdown areas such as Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet should undergo swab test compulsorily when they enter Vellore and they would be allowed to be in home quarantine till the results are released. If positive they will be shifted to hospitals for treatment and their contacts would be subjected to testing,” he said.
He added that there were 487 cases till Saturday, and among them 403 were Chennai-related. SARI/ILI cases account for 27 and persons with other ailments (positive for COVID-19) 57.
According to health officials in Tiruvannamalai, of the 77 new positive cases, 18 cases were from Chennai and 15 primary contacts and 29 people who approached GH with Influenza-like illness (ILI). This is another district which receives more people from Chennai and other States and everyone has been subjected to the COVID-19 test and then allowed to proceed, even if they have e-passes, said a revenue official from Cheyyar.
So far 7,138 people have returned from Chennai, ever since they were allowed to travel with e-passes and 9096 persons have returned home from other States.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath