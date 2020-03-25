Tamil Nadu

₹110 crore for creating isolation centres

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday allotted ₹110 crore to convert the Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine, Tambaram; the Government Tuberculosis Hospital, Thoppur, in Madurai; the Government Medical College Hospital, Coimbatore; and the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Sanatorium in Thanjavur into isolation centres.

Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly, he said the amount will also be used for upgrading the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research into a Bio-Safety Level III entity.

“This is necessary to prevent and combat contagious diseases like COVID-19, swine flu, bird flu and SARS,” he said.

The Chief Minister said an air ambulance facility would be created at a cost of ₹10 crore to quickly shift critical patients to hospitals.

A robotic surgical centre would be set up at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Government Estate. The project’s cost is ₹34.60 crore.

500 ambulances

The government has decided to expand the 108 ambulance service by buying 500 more ambulances at a cost of ₹125 crore this year.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 1:05:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/110-crore-for-creating-isolation-centres/article31157622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY