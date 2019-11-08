11-yr-old boy loses wrist in freak mishap in Salem

An 11-year-old boy, Maulishwaran, lost his right wrist in a freak accident close to a puncture repair shop near Kandhampatti Bypass Road, after part of an air tank that broke at the shop, fell on him through a tiled roof. Maulishwaran’s brother Ritheshwaran, 6, was also injured

According to police, the air tank at the puncture repair shop, burst under high pressure, and after hitting a gas tanker nearby, a broken section of it fell through the roof of a house on Panchayat Board road, which is over 100 metres away, and fell on Maulishwaran.

Neighbours said the boys were having breakfast, and getting ready to go to school while the incident occurred. The boys’ parents, Chitra and Raman, daily wage workers, and rushed them to a government hospital. Ritheshwaran suffered severe injuries in his thigh in the accident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Thangadurai visited the spot. Soormangalam police have registered a case and are investigating.