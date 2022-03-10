11-year old girl treated for heart condition

Her family had sought help from several hospitals and finally got the solution at Medway Heart Institute

Her family had sought help from several hospitals and finally got the solution at Medway Heart Institute

A 11-year-old girl from Adambakkam was recently treated for a cardiac condition at a city hospital.

The girl, Prinitha, had been experiencing faster heart rate. Investigations revealed that her heart rhythm was abnormal and life-threatening. She had a history of five episodes of cardiac arrest necessitating external shocks to revive her.

The parents were advised in some hospitals to implant a cardioverter defibrillator that would deliver a strong internal electrical shock to restore the heart beat to normal levels in the event of abnormal fast heart rhythm.

However, the procedure is expensive and requires lifelong care of the device. The patient must also go for frequent follow up and change of battery every 10 years for the rest of her life. The parents consulted Jaishankar, director of clinical lead cardiology and electrophysiology at Medway Heart Institute. During the course of investigation in the intensive care unit, she suffered another bout of cardiac arrest but was revived.

The specialist diagnosed that she had atrial flutter and she underwent a detailed electrophysiology study and radio frequency ablation under general anaesthesia to rectify her heart rate. The patient returned home with no scars or pain.

According to the doctor, the procedure cost the family ₹3 lakh. “Now, Prinitha is recovering well after discharge and doesn’t require any medication.” She has revived her badminton practice as well, he added.