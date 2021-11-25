‘11 tonnes of liquid chlorine being added to drinking water’

Chennai Metrowater doubles frequency of lifting water samples for quality check

Nearly 11 tonnes of liquid chlorine is being added to drinking water supplied daily to the city to ensure safe water to residents.

The liquid chlorine is being added to nearly 1,000 million litres of water (mld), supplied daily to 85 lakh residents in the city, in all water treatment plants, including Kilpauk water works and 16 water distribution points.

Chennai Metrowater has also doubled the frequency of lifting water samples daily for quality checks.

On an average, nearly 600 water samples are being lifted every day from various locations to test the water quality.

Since the onset of the Northeast monsoon, nearly 8,929 water samples have been tested till Tuesday.

Pamphlets on safe drinking water and prevention of water-borne diseases were also distributed by the personnel.

Chlorine tablets

A press release said Metrowater personnel also distributed chlorine tablets to residents of low-level areas and tenements.

Of the 15 lakh tablets planned to be distributed, nearly 7.25 lakh have been provided so far.

Residents were advised to mix one chlorine tablet in 15 litres of water and use after two hours.

Besides drinking boiled water, residents were also asked not to store additional amount of water as sufficient water is being supplied now, the release added.