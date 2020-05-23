Tamil Nadu

11 T.N. firefighters recover from COVID-19, report for work

The firefighters, who recovered from COVID -19, being welcomed by TNFRS DGP Sylendra Babu at Egmore in Chennai on Saturday. Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

The firefighters, who recovered from COVID -19, being welcomed by TNFRS DGP Sylendra Babu at Egmore in Chennai on Saturday. Photo: B. Velankanni Raj  

The personnel were given a grand welcome at the TNFRS headquarters at Egmore

P. Anand and S. Elango, both firefighters with the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, tested positive for COVID-19 recently. After treatment, the two, along with nine of their colleagues, joined duty on Saturday. From Sunday, they will again be on the road spraying disinfectants to keep the city safe.

Since the lockdown began on March 24, over 7,000 TNFRS personnel have been involved in spraying disinfectants in 30,000 places and over two lakh streets in State. In Chennai alone, the firefighters have disinfected 3,300 places including government hospitals.

A total of 31 firefighters in the State were infected with the virus and out of them, 25 are from Chennai. Eleven of them have recovered and rejoined duty on Saturday.

“My wife Priya, a nurse, is eight-months pregnant and she was worried when I tested positive. Now I am perfectly fine and she encourages me to get back to work as I joined the force three years ago to serve the society. On Sunday, I will spraying disinfectants in the Secretariat,” said Mr. Anand.

S. Elango, who has put in 13 years of service in TNFRS, said that though his wife was frightened he was waiting to get onto the streets and spray disinfectants. “Our station personnel feed the homeless everyday. I am just waiting to join my colleagues in fighting COVID-19,” he said.

The 11 firefighters were given a grand welcome at the TNFRS headquarters at Egmore on Saturday. “We picked them up in our own vehicles and brought them to the headquarters where a band welcomed them. C.Sylendera Babu, director, TNFRS, gave them a fruit basket and a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit,” said a TNFRS officer.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 4:56:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/11-tn-firefighters-recover-from-covid-19-report-for-work/article31658442.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY