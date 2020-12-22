Tamil Nadu

11 test positive in Cuddalore district

Cuddalore district reported 11 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 24,526.

While 24,143 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 72.

In Villupuram district, seven persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 14,877.

Kallakurichi district reported nine positive cases, taking the overall count to 10,770.

