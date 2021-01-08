11 test positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore

Cuddalore

08 January 2021 00:45 IST

The active cases in the district stood at 90

Cuddalore reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 24,772.

While 24,364 persons have recovered, the active cases in the district stood at 90. Kallakurichi district reported four positive cases, taking the overall count to 10,826.

Villupuram district recorded no fresh cases.

Advertising

Advertising