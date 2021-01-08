Tamil Nadu

11 test positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore

Cuddalore reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 24,772.

While 24,364 persons have recovered, the active cases in the district stood at 90. Kallakurichi district reported four positive cases, taking the overall count to 10,826.

Villupuram district recorded no fresh cases.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2021 12:47:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/11-test-positive-for-covid-19-in-cuddalore/article33523881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY