Tamil Nadu

11 SRM students of speech and language pathology placed in U.S. firm

An entire batch of students, which graduated from M.Sc. in Speech Pathology course in SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, has been offered jobs in U.S. special schools.

Eleven students, including two men and nine women, will begin their new jobs as soon as the formalities were completed. Two other students, who were offered placement, refused to go abroad and chose to remain in the country, according to A. Sundaram, Dean.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A. Ravikumar, pro Vice-Chancellor of SRM University, said the students were placed in a prestigious institution in California. The candidates will receive around $70,000 to $72,000 annually. Some students had completed their under graduation from other institutions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

P. Parkavi completed under graduation from Madras ENT Research Foundation and joined Master’s in SRM. Another student had completed U.G. from Sri Ramachandra University.

Dr. Ravikumar, an ENT surgeon, said soon the medical college would start a comprehensive programme for children with autism spectrum disorders.

SRM’s founder-chancellor T.R. Paarivendhar said it was the only multidisciplinary institution with over one lakh enrolment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
higher education
medical education
private health care
universities and colleges
Read more...