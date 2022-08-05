11 SRM students of speech and language pathology placed in U.S. firm

A. Ravikumar, pro Vice-Chancellor of SRM University, said the students of the M.Sc. in Speech Pathology were placed in a prestigious institution in California

An entire batch of students, which graduated from M.Sc. in Speech Pathology course in SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, has been offered jobs in U.S. special schools.

Eleven students, including two men and nine women, will begin their new jobs as soon as the formalities were completed. Two other students, who were offered placement, refused to go abroad and chose to remain in the country, according to A. Sundaram, Dean.

A. Ravikumar, pro Vice-Chancellor of SRM University, said the students were placed in a prestigious institution in California. The candidates will receive around $70,000 to $72,000 annually. Some students had completed their under graduation from other institutions.

P. Parkavi completed under graduation from Madras ENT Research Foundation and joined Master’s in SRM. Another student had completed U.G. from Sri Ramachandra University.

Dr. Ravikumar, an ENT surgeon, said soon the medical college would start a comprehensive programme for children with autism spectrum disorders.

SRM’s founder-chancellor T.R. Paarivendhar said it was the only multidisciplinary institution with over one lakh enrolment.