11 people discharged from Ambur GH after quarantine

Eleven people who were admitted in General Hospital in Ambur returned home after their samples tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

Among the 11, seven had returned from Nizamuddin conference, three returned from Bangladesh and one from Indonesia. They were admitted in the special COVID-19 isolation ward set up at the Government Hospital in Ambur as a precautionary measure. After they completed 14 days quarantine, they were allowed to return home and asked to be under home quarantine for 14 days more.

A medical officer in Ambur said the condition of all the 11 persons and their family members would be monitored.