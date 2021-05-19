11 mentally-ill patients in Yerwadi test positive

One among them died, others have been admitted to Ramanathapuram GH

Eleven of the 53 inpatients at Yerwadi Home for the Mental Illness and Rehabilitation Centre tested positive for COVID-19, officials said here on Wednesday.

The mentally-ill people were under treatment at the Home, established by the State government and run by an NGO. According to officials, about five days ago, two of the inmates developed cough and cold. After swab tests confirmed COVID-19 infection, they were admitted to the Ramanathapuram Government Headquarters Hospital. While one of them succumbed to the virus, the other patient was stable, doctors said.

Health Department officials screened all the inmates, nine of whom tested positive. They were all shifted to the hospital and a COVID Care Centre. “Those who required oxygen support alone were moved to the hospital,” a volunteer from the NGO said.

Additional Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, who visited the hospital on Wednesday, told reporters that steps would be taken to vaccinate the differently abled and the mentally ill in the district soon.