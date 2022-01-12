Tamil Nadu

‘11 medical colleges a boon to T.N. from PM’

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a huge achievement by “simultaneously granting 11 medical colleges to the State” and spending a whopping ₹4,000 crore, “which is a first in Indian history.” Mr. Modi will virtually inaugurate the institutions on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mr. Murugan said with this, Mr. Modi had granted a huge boon to Tamil Nadu as the new colleges will add 1,450 medical seats.

He will also inaugurate the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai, constructed at a cost of ₹24 crore.


