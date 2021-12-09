1.1 kg gold seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI

09 December 2021 00:16 IST

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Chennai Customs seized gold weighing more than 1.1 kg in two cases on Tuesday.

A press release said based on a tip-off, Customs officials intercepted a man who arrived from Dubai and found gold foil hidden in the bag. A total of 510 g of 24-karat gold worth ₹22.13 lakh was seized. The customs officials recovered undeclared electronic goods estimated to be ₹10 lakh from him.

Similarly, during a routine field surveillance of the aircraft, the officials found a suspicious bag remaining unclaimed in the seat of a Sri Lankan aircraft which had arrived from Colombo.

The Customs officials on opening the polythene bag found three bundles in which they found gold ingot weighing 592 g, which was valued at ₹25.69 lakh.