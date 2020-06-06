11 fresh coronacases in Thoothukudi district

TIRUNELVELI

06 June 2020 07:48 IST

While the number of imported cases stood at zero on Friday, Thoothukudi district recorded 11 indigenous cases to take its tally to 306.

Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts recorded 2 cases each - both indigenous - to take the tally to 382 and 98 respectively.

Kanniyakumari district reported only one imported case that jacked up the total to 77.

According to the State medical bulletin, the number of discharged persons stood at 323 in Tirunelveli, 168 in Thoothukudi, 77 in Tenkasi and 48 patients in Kanniyakumari.

Madurai

Nine people tested positive in Madurai, taking the count to 291.

While two were returnees from Tiruvottiyur in north Chennai, two others were from other parts of the capital.

Two cases were cross-notified since their permanent address is in Chennai. There were one each from Mela Anuppanadi, Sellur and Bethaniapuram. The youngest was a 13-year-old boy from Tiruvottiyur, and the oldest a 72-year-old woman from Mela Anuppanadi who arrived at Government Rajaji Hospital with cough and cold.

Six of the nine patients did not display any symptoms.

According to the State bulletin, three people were discharged and the number of active cases remained at 92.

Virudhunagar

Seven cases were reported in Virudhunagar district taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in the district so far to 143 - 52 indigenous cases and 91 imported ones. However, the total number of active cases are 45 as 98 patients have been discharged so far from different hospitals.

Theni

Two persons in Theni district tested positive. According to health officials, they had been to Chennai and returned recently to their houses in Veerapandi and Andipatti respectively. They have been admitted to Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

In Dindigul district, three persons - a pregnant woman and two others - tested positive. They have been admitted to Karur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

There were no fresh cases in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts.