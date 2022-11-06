11 districts report no new COVID-19 infection

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 06, 2022 21:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven districts reported no new case of COVID-19 on Sunday. They include Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Tirupathur, Ramanathapuram, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Kallakurichi, Dindigul, Ariyalur and Vellore. The State recorded 114 fresh infections, pushing up the number of people undergoing treatment to 1,055. The State has recorded 35,92,810 cases till date. With another 198 people recovering from the infection on Sunday, the total number of recoveries rose to 35,53,707. A total of 38,048 people have died of the infection so far, according to the daily bulletin from the Public Health Department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
health
public health/community medicine
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app