11 districts report no new COVID-19 infection

Eleven districts reported no new case of COVID-19 on Sunday. They include Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Tirupathur, Ramanathapuram, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Kallakurichi, Dindigul, Ariyalur and Vellore. The State recorded 114 fresh infections, pushing up the number of people undergoing treatment to 1,055. The State has recorded 35,92,810 cases till date. With another 198 people recovering from the infection on Sunday, the total number of recoveries rose to 35,53,707. A total of 38,048 people have died of the infection so far, according to the daily bulletin from the Public Health Department.