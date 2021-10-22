11 districts log under 10 fresh cases each

1,164 people test positive in State; 20 more succumb to infection; 1,73,994 get vaccine jabs

Fresh COVID-19 infections in the State fell further on Thursday, with 11 districts recording less than 10 cases each.

As many as 1,164 people tested positive, taking Tamil Nadu’s tally to 26,91,797. Its active caseload touched 13,790.

Chennai continued to lead the tally with 152 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 137. Chengalpattu reported 98 infections, Erode 89 and Tiruppur 73. Salem saw 59 cases and Thanjavur 55.

As many as 1,412 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 26,42,039.

Twenty more people died of the infection — five in private hospitals and 15 in government facilities — taking the toll to 35,968.

Cuddalore accounted for the most number of deaths at three. Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Erode, Dindigul and Coimbatore recorded two deaths each. Ariyalur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvallur and Tiruppur logged one death each.

All the deceased had co-morbidities.

The oldest among the deceased was an 85-year-old man from Coimbatore with type-2 diabetes and severe hypertension. He was admitted on October 13 to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 the previous day. He died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 1,29,820 RT-PCR tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests to 4,99,22,030.

Vaccine update

A total of 1,73,994 people were vaccinated, taking the total number of inoculated people to 5,15,69,301.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan thanked government officials, NGOs and elected representatives, besides the citizens, for willingly getting vaccinated. “We still have a long way to go for complete vaccination, and for that we need all-round efforts and micro-level plans,” he said. The Union government had released data regarding the States and their vaccination uptake. According to the data, Dr. Radhakrishnan said the State ranked ninth in the country.