11 die in high-voltage electrocution during a procession near Thanjavur

April 27, 2022 07:42 IST

The injured were rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Eleven persons, including three boys, died in an high-voltage electrocution accident during a religious procession at Kalimedu near here on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Inquiries reveal that the victims were participating in a cart procession organised in memory of Tamil Saivaite saint Thirunavukkarasar, by a local prayer club formed and run by the villagers for more than nine decades, when the mishap took place.

The mangled remains of the cart after the tragedy.

The 25 to 30 feet electrical serial bulb decoration on the cart unexpectedly came into contact with the high voltage line passing through the village, at around 2-45 a.m.

In the impact, the cart went up in flames, destroying the image of Sri Apparperuman (Saint Thirunavukkarasar) that was placed on the cart.

The decorated hand-pulled cart was on its way back to the hall after the culmination of the night long procession that commenced on Tuesday night.

While 10 persons died on the spot, 13 others were rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Later at around 7 a.m., Bharanitharan (13), one among the injured persons, succumbed to the injuries at the hospital.