11 AIADMK MLAs voting case: Video conference enquiry on Thursday

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal is set to hold a video conference enquiry with some of the 11 AIADMK MLAs who, led by O Panneerselvam, had voted against the motion of confidence moved by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on the floor of the House on February 18, 2017. The AIADMK faction comprising these legislators has since merged with the Palaniswami faction.

A source said at least two of the MLAs have been informed that there would be a separate session for them later.

The DMK had sought disqualification of the 11 MLAs under the anti-defection law. In June, the DMK had yet again moved the Supreme Court over the delay on the part of the Speaker in taking a decision over the issue.