10Oct Tirunelveli Campus

The Hindu Bureau
October 10, 2022 19:06 IST

The 18th convocation of Francis Xavier Engineering college, Tirunelveli under way. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT
At the inauguration of ECO Club at National Engineering College, Kovilpatti. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT
Aladi Aruna Group of Institutions conducted14th Graduation Day of Einstein College of Engineering and second Graduation Day of Einstein College of Arts and Science. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

ECO Club inaugurated

ECO Club of National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, for the academic year 2022-2023 , was inaugurated on October 01. Second-year Electronics and Communications student R. Veena welcomed the gathering and college Director S. Shanmugavel gave the presidential address. Third-year Electrical and Electronics Engineering student V .Karthigailakshmi introduced the chief guest, Sankar Ram, Managing Director, M.G.S.K.R. Agro Farms, Tirunelveli. In his address, the chief guest explained the differences between natural farming and organic farming and Importance and usage of organic way of farming. Second-year Civil Engineering student N. Giriprasath proposed the vote of thanks. Correspondent K.R. Arunachalam, Principal K. Kalidasa Murugavel, and ECO club Programme Officers guided the students. More than 200 volunteers and students participated in the event.

Graduation Day

Aladi Aruna Group of Institutions conducted the 14th Graduation Day of Einstein College of Engineering and the second Graduation Day of Einstein College of Arts and Science in Tirunelveli on October 1. Managing TrusteeA. Mathivanan, College Chairman A. Amudhavanan and secretary A. Ezhilvanan offered felicitations. The chief guest, Professor N. Chandrashekhar, Vice-chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, distributed the graduation diplomas and encouraged the graduands as the power of future world in his special address. Rank holders under Manonmaniam Sundaranar University were honoured with gold medals. The function was presided over by R. Velayutham, the Principal of Einstein College of Engineering and A. Murugesan, the Principal of Einstein College of Arts and Science.

Convocation at FXEC

 The 18th Convocation of Francis Xavier Engineering college, Tirunelveli was conducted on October 8 for students who passed out of the college in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Krishnan Bhaskar, Director, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Manipur, was the chief guest. Degrees were conferred on 1,600 graduands. Mr. Basker, in his address, said, “Engineering graduates should take up the responsibility in accelerating the conducive start-up ecosystem to fulfil the dream of our nation.” N. Chandrasekar, Vice-Chancellor, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, and R. Perumalsamy, Pro-Chancellor, Noorul Islam Centre of Higher Education, were the guests of honour. S. Cletus Babu, founder chairman, SCAD Group of Institutions, presided over the function. J .Amali Cletus Babu, vice-chairperson; C. Arun Babu, MD; K. Jeyakumar, GM(D); Krishnakumar, GM(A); and M. Mohamed Sathik, Director, School of Computer Science and Engineering of SCAD Group of Institutions, were present. The welcome address was delivered by V. Velmurugan, Principal, FXEC. Rajakumar, COE, FXEC, proposed the vote of thanks.

