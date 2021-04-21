10,986 people test positive in State

CHENNAI

21 April 2021 00:35 IST

Active cases touch 79,804; Chennai logs 3,711 more infections; 48 persons die due to COVID-19

As many as 10,986 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the State’s tally to 10,13,378. As on date, 79,804 people are undergoing treatment for the infection.

Among the newly infected were 54 persons who arrived from other States. As many as 22 persons from West Bengal, nine from Andhra Pradesh, five from Bihar, four from Jharkhand, three each from Telangana and Karnataka, two each from Kerala and Haryana, and one each from Delhi, Rajasthan and Odisha were among those who tested positive.

A passenger at the international airport, who arrived from Oman, also tested positive for the infection.

Advertising

Advertising

At the same time, 6,250 more people were discharged from various facilities after treatment, taking the total figure to 9,20,369.

Forty-eight more people succumbed to the infection, taking the State’s toll to 13,205.

In Chennai, as many as 3,711 people contracted the infection, even as 1,967 more were discharged after treatment. The district also recorded 17 deaths. As on date, 28,005 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in Chennai.

Till date, 2,90,364 people have been infected in the district, and 2,57,927 people have been discharged. The district has also recorded 4,432 deaths due to the infection so far.

Cases surged in the neighbouring districts as well — Chengalpattu recorded 1,029 fresh cases and three deaths; Tiruvallur saw 508 infections and five fatalities, and Kancheepuram logged 295 new cases and three more deaths.

Among the deceased were seven persons who had no co-morbidities. While 26 persons died in private hospitals, 22 died in government facilities.

An 88-year-old man from Chennai, who had diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery disease, was admitted on April 14 to the Government Corona Hospital in Guindy.

He tested positive for COVID-19 the same day. He died five days later on April 19 due to severe COVID-19-induced pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and respiratory failure, said hospital authorities.