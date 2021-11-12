108 helpline staff help 48 critical patients

CHENNAI

12 November 2021 00:27 IST

Assistance extended on phone

The inclement weather has led EMRI 108 to launch a seamless service to assist people.

The health advisory officer of 104 helpline and emergency response care physician (doctors) were roped in to connect with the callers through normal call or whatsapp video call with the consent of the persons seeking help.

On Thursday, the ambulance service helped resolve 48 critical cases requiring emergency management. Among them was a woman who had gone into labour and another person who had chest discomfort.

The emergency response officials received a call in the morning from a woman who needed to be taken to a hospital for delivery. “The ERO realised that there may be delay in reaching the spot due to heavy rain. So, the call was transferred to the Emergency Response Care Physician who explained to the attendant the situation. The attendant was then instructed to help the ante-natal mother lie down and the mother was explained about contractions. She was advised to take deep breaths till the ambulance arrived,” said M. Selva Kumar, head of operations, 108 ambulance service.

In another instance, a person who complained of severe chest discomfort was assigned to a doctor who assisted the patient through a video call. He was advised to seek out an open ventilated space, loosen his clothes and wait for the ambulance to arrive. “Apart from this we also received and assisted in cases like severe dehydration, fainting, breathing difficulties and laceration,” Mr. Kumar said.