108-foot-tall Hanuman statue to come up in Rameswaram

A 108-foot-tall statue of Lord Hanuman will come up in Rameswaram in about two years, for which the foundation stone was laid on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Harish Chander Nanda Education and Charitable Trust has proposed to install the statue in the temple town, as it has the footprints of Lord Rama. Every year, millions of devotees from far and near visited the temple town and offered prayers at the famous Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple. The Lord Hanuman statue here would be a cynosure of all eyes.

The Trust had installed a statues of Lord Hanuman in Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), which was inaugurated in 2010, and was readying another one in Gujarat, which would be installed shortly. The statue construction work in Rameswaram would begin in March and the statue would be dedicated to the public in about two years.

Earlier, a puja was performed at the site, in which Trustee Nikil Nanda, former UPSC Secretary R.N. Choubey and RSS national general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale participated, the release added.