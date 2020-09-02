‘108 ambulances handled over 2 lakh COVID-19 patients’

Response time in Chennai is 8.36 minutes: Health Minister

The 108 ambulance network has handled 2,15,948 COVID-19 patients so far. More than five lakh persons have utilised the ambulance service, including for cardiac arrest, maternal care and accidents, during the pandemic, according to Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

“Like all times, the ambulance network provided uninterrupted services, round-the-clock, during the entire lockdown. Other services, such as those for persons with chest pain, cardiac arrest, maternal care and accidents, were not affected, and over five lakh such persons utilised the ambulance service during the pandemic,” he said after inspecting the 108 ambulance network’s emergency response centre on Wednesday.

“The Chief Minister is strengthening the 108 ambulance network, and has sanctioned 500 more vehicles, of which 108 have been flagged off. The remaining will be put to use in a phased manner,” he said.

In Chennai, the response time of ambulances was being maintained at 8.36 minutes and this was on par with international standards, he said. He also noted that for the first time, a woman ambulance pilot had been recruited.

He urged the people to wear masks and maintain physical distancing. “It is important to adhere to the norms laid down by the government to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.”

To a question on imposing fines on people for violations, he said steps were being taken to amend the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act. On the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, he said the Chief Minister had never given up the rights of the State government and continued to take forward such issues legally. “The Chief Minister is taking necessary steps to protect the State’s rights,” he stated.