1.07L to appear for NEET today

Around 1.07 lakh candidates are expected to take up the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at 170 centres across 10 cities in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

“Despite [our] best efforts to accommodate the increasing numbers of NEET aspirants this year, exam centres fell short for a few candidates, not only in T.N. but in other States too. Therefore, 3,685 aspirants from Madurai, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli were allocated centres in Ernakulam, which are closer [to them] than those in Chennai,” a statement from the Ministry of Human Resource Development said.

As many as 24,720 aspirants had opted to take the exam in Tamil. The MHRD stated that they had been allocated centres within the State.

A day after the Tamil Nadu government announced financial support for students taking NEET outside the State, Puducherry followed suit on Saturday.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the government would provide financial assistance to the tune of ₹1,500 to students writing the test in centres outside the Union Territory.