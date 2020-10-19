107 sovereigns stolen from two houses in Cuddalore

Culprits make away with ₹7 lakh in cash.

Burglars struck at two houses at Alampadi near Thittakudi in Cuddalore district and allegedly made away with 107 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹7 lakh in cash in the early hours of Monday.

According to police, the thieves first entered the house of Mani, 65, a financier in Alampadi, when the residents were fast asleep, and burgled it after locking the door from inside.

Mani and his family members were sleeping on the verandah of the house when the culprits entered the house through the back door and allegedly decamped with 70 sovereigns and ₹6 lakh in cash.

The thieves also struck at the house of Ramkumar, 43, located nearby and allegedly decamped with 37 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹1 lakh in cash. Further investigations are on.