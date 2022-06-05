107 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

836 persons are under treatment; 11 districts remain free of the contagion

For the fifth day on Sunday, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases touched the three-digit mark in Tamil Nadu, as 107 persons tested positive. Major cities, such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi, reported fresh cases and 11 districts did not record any infection.

As many as 43 cases were detected in Chennai and 16 cases in the neighbouring district of Kancheepuram. Chengalpattu recorded 13 cases. In Tiruvallur, seven persons tested positive.

Six more persons in Coimbatore; three each in Madurai and Tiruchi; two each in Erode and Kanniyakumari; and a person each in Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, the Nilgiris, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Salem, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Villupuram tested positive. A person who had returned from the U.S. tested positive, too.

As on date, 836 persons were under treatment across the State and the total number of cases went up to 34,56,083.

Seventy persons recovered from the infection, pushing the total number of recovered patients to 34,17,222, said the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health. The toll remained at 38,025.

In Chennai, 7,52,840 persons have so far been infected, 7,43,364 have recovered and 408 persons are under treatment.