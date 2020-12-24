1,066 fresh cases, 12 deaths recorded in State

CHENNAI

24 December 2020 03:40 IST

Chennai tops table with 302 new infections; no new case in Perambalur and Ramanathapuram

As many as 1,066 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the State’s tally to 8,10,080. At the same time, 1,137 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of persons discharged so far to 7,88,742.

The number of active cases stood at 9,314, while 12 more deaths took the toll to 12,024.

In Chennai, 302 persons tested positive and 306 were discharged. The district also reported five deaths. As of Wednesday, 3,022 persons were undergoing treatment, including those under home quarantine.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 2,23,209 cases have been recorded and 2,16,214 persons discharged in Chennai till date. The toll stands at 3,973.

Apart from Chennai, the only other district that had a high case load was Coimbatore, with 109 fresh cases reported on Wednesday.

While Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded no fresh case in 24 hours, 11 districts reported less than 10 cases each.

One of the 12 persons who died had no pre-existing condition, health officials said. A 60-year-old woman from Chennai, who had been admitted to a private hospital on December 12, had tested positive for COVID-19 after complaining of fever, loose stools for two days, cough for a week and breathing difficulty for a day. She died on December 22, and her death was recorded as having occurred due to acute respiratory distress syndrome/COVID-19 pneumonia. Those who did have co-morbid conditions were in the 58-86 age group.

A total of 1,06,290 persons aged above 60 have contracted the virus so far — 67,144 men and 39,146 women.

As many as 70,911 samples were tested in 24 hours, taking the total figure to 1,36,59,300. With 70,534 persons tested on Wednesday, the total number of individuals tested so far touched 1,33,58,824.