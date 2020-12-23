1,052 fresh cases, 17 deaths in State

CHENNAI

23 December 2020 01:10 IST

Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 caseload mounts to 8,09,014 and the death toll crosses 12,000

Tamil Nadu reported 1,052 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 8,09,014. With the State registering 17 more deaths, the toll crossed 12,000.

The fresh cases included six returnees from abroad and other States. As the State government stepped up monitoring of passengers returning from the U.K. in the light of a new strain of the novel coronavirus, one of the 23 passengers who returned from the U.K. on December 21 tested positive.

As per the guidelines issued by the Government of India, passengers who returned from the U.K. and other foreign countries are being tested and monitored, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said people need not panic. “The Chief Secretary has issued step-by-step instructions to all Collectors. We are tracking via e-passes. Some may have visited the U.K. and returned through Delhi and Bengaluru. We are also checking at the checkpost on the Bengaluru border,” he said.

He urged people who experienced symptoms not to avoid testing. “Stay careful. It is important to wear masks,” he said. Nearly 83% of the tests were done at government laboratories, he said, adding that people could walk in and get tested at night, too.

The number of active cases stood at 9,391. Of these, 3,022 were in Chennai, 987 in Coimbatore, 533 in Chengalpattu and 480 in Tiruvallur. So far, 7,87,611 persons were discharged, while the toll stood at 12,012.

Eight deaths in Chennai

Of the 17 fatalities, Chennai recorded eight deaths. There were three deaths in Coimbatore, two in Chengalpattu and one each in Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruvallur and Thoothukudi.

Four of them did not have co-morbidities. These included three persons who were in their 50s. A 56-year-old man from Chengalpattu was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai with complaints of fever, cough for three days and difficulty in breathing on December 20. He died on December 22 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 56-year-old man from Thoothukudi died a day after admission to a private hospital in Tirunelveli on December 21 owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia. He had fever for seven days, difficulty in breathing for three days and myalgia for two days.

In Chennai, 311 persons tested positive. The city accounted for a total of 2,22,888 cases. There were 114 cases in Coimbatore, 67 in Tiruvallur, 63 in Chengalpattu and 43 in Kancheepuram.

Twelve districts clocked fresh cases in single digits. In the last 24 hours, 65,357 samples were tested. So far, 1,35,88,389 samples have been tested.