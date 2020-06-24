1,050 litres of rectified spirit seized in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM

24 June 2020 11:21 IST

The Villupuram police seized 1,050 litres of rectified spirit worth ₹3 lakh from a farmland in Purayur near Melmalayanur in the district, on Tuesday night.

Following a tip-off, a team conducted a surprise check at a farm located behind a government primary school in Purayur at around 11 p.m. The team found 1,050 litres of rectified spirit packed in 35 plastic cans, each with a capacity of 30 litres, hidden under a haystack.

During the investigation, the police found that G. Kumar of Kodukankuppam had stocked the rectified spirit in the farmland for smuggling. He was arrested, and a search has been launched to nab three others who are at large. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.