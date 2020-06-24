Tamil Nadu

1,050 litres of rectified spirit seized in Villupuram

The Villupuram police seized 1,050 litres of rectified spirit worth ₹3 lakh from a farmland in Purayur near Melmalayanur in the district, on Tuesday night.

Following a tip-off, a team conducted a surprise check at a farm located behind a government primary school in Purayur at around 11 p.m. The team found 1,050 litres of rectified spirit packed in 35 plastic cans, each with a capacity of 30 litres, hidden under a haystack.

During the investigation, the police found that G. Kumar of Kodukankuppam had stocked the rectified spirit in the farmland for smuggling. He was arrested, and a search has been launched to nab three others who are at large. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2020 11:25:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/1050-litres-of-rectified-spirit-seized-in-villupuram/article31903422.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY