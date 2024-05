May 07, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Civil Supplies CID police arrested a 23-year-old man who hoarded rice meant for supply under the Public Distribution System.

Following a tip-off, a team of Civil Supplies CID sleuths raided a thatched shed near the house of Vimal Raj in Vilangattur near Vriddhachalam on Saturday, and seized 1,050 kg of rice.

It was found that he had purchased the rice from people in the area and had stocked it for selling it at higher prices.