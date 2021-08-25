10.5% Vanniyar reservation case: HC orders that every admission, appointment will be subject to final verdict

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered that every admission made in educational institutions or appointment in public posts by implementing the 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniakula Kshatriyas, will be subject to the result of cases filed against the reservation.

Second Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Kannammal passed the interim orders on a batch of cases that had challenged the validity of a law passed in February this year, for providing the internal reservation within the 20% meant for Most Backward Classes (MBCs).

The judges made it clear that the interim order must be made known to every beneficiary of the law and that those beneficiaries in education and employment could also get impleaded in the huge batch of cases filed in the High Court against the law and put forth their arguments in favour of the law.

The court also allowed the impleading petitions filed by advocate K. Balu of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and others and permitted them to submit their pleadings in support of the law. It directed the High Court Registry to list the main writ petitions for final hearing from September 14.

The judges made it clear that the court would be at liberty to pass appropriate orders in its final verdict with respect to the admissions and appointments made in the interregnum by implementing the internal reservation.

Earlier, senior counsel K.M. Vijayan, representing one of the writ petitioners, urged the court to injunct the State government from implementing the internal reservation in admissions to educational institutions since it would be difficult to reverse those admissions in the future. The appointments in public service could however be made subject to the result of the writ petitions, he said.

However, Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram informed the court that some of the educational institutions such as the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University had already implemented the law in admissions. He opposed grant of any kind of interim orders and stated that he was ready to argue the main writ petitions itself.