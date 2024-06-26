10.5% reservation would only restrict benefit already being enjoyed by Vanniyars: Minister

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Tuesday contended that the PMK’s demand for 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars would only restrict the benefit already being enjoyed by the community under the overall MBC quota. It would also deny the benefit for other communities in the MBC category in southern districts, he opined.

Mr. Sivasankar referred to his speech in the House on Tuesday and the counter reaction from PMK founder S. Ramadoss and sought to defend his point.

Justifying his intervention on the subject as a member of the Cabinet (which functioned on the principle of collective responsibility), Mr. Sivasankar said under the present reservation system, in a college in an area with high prevalence of Vanniyars, 20 students from that community could benefit if there were 100 students.

“But, if 10.5% internal reservation is granted for Vanniyars, only 10 can be admitted. Whose loss would it be? It would be a loss for the Vanniyar students,” Mr. Sivasankar contended.

In the 20% reservation for MBCs, “in case of southern districts, denotified communities (DNCs), who are part of MBCs could benefit from it. If 10.5% [for Vanniyars] is implemented, there won’t be anyone [Vanniyar beneficiary] there to benefit from it,” he said.

Taking a dig at Mr Ramadoss, the Minister said: “Once the elections are over, you move on from 10.5% and go for other things. You get this in your memory only when there are elections.”

He also maintained that the DMK always worked towards social justice and that the former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was the authority in social justice.

