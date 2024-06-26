GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10.5% reservation would only restrict benefit already being enjoyed by Vanniyars: Minister

Published - June 26, 2024 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Tuesday contended that the PMK’s demand for 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars would only restrict the benefit already being enjoyed by the community under the overall MBC quota. It would also deny the benefit for other communities in the MBC category in southern districts, he opined.

Mr. Sivasankar referred to his speech in the House on Tuesday and the counter reaction from PMK founder S. Ramadoss and sought to defend his point.

Justifying his intervention on the subject as a member of the Cabinet (which functioned on the principle of collective responsibility), Mr. Sivasankar said under the present reservation system, in a college in an area with high prevalence of Vanniyars, 20 students from that community could benefit if there were 100 students.

“But, if 10.5% internal reservation is granted for Vanniyars, only 10 can be admitted. Whose loss would it be? It would be a loss for the Vanniyar students,” Mr. Sivasankar contended.

In the 20% reservation for MBCs, “in case of southern districts, denotified communities (DNCs), who are part of MBCs could benefit from it. If 10.5% [for Vanniyars] is implemented, there won’t be anyone [Vanniyar beneficiary] there to benefit from it,” he said.

Taking a dig at Mr Ramadoss, the Minister said: “Once the elections are over, you move on from 10.5% and go for other things. You get this in your memory only when there are elections.”

He also maintained that the DMK always worked towards social justice and that the former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was the authority in social justice.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.