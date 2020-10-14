Tamil Nadu

105 new cases in Vellore, tally crosses 16,500

Message of safety: Tirupathur District Collector Sivan Arul flagging off awareness rally on COVID-19 in Tirupathur on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: SpecialArrangement

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 16,500 with 105 new cases reported on October 13.

While 15,496 patients have been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 728. The district’s death toll stands at 276.

In Ranipet district, 24 new cases were reported taking the total to 4,104. In Tirupathur, the number of positive cases stood at 5,842 with 61 cases on Tuesday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 55 new cases were reported, taking the total to 16,730. Out of this, 15,786 have been discharged and there are 696 active cases.

