ADVERTISEMENT

105 kilograms of sea cucumber worth ₹47.25 lakh seized in Ramanathapuram

April 17, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - CHENNAI / RAMANATHAPURAM

Sea cucumbers play an important role in maintaining biodiversity in the marine ecosystem and are listed as endangered species under Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

The Hindu Bureau

Sea Cucumbers worth Rs. 47.25 lakh seized by Indian Coast Guard Mandapam station in Ramanathapuram district on April 16, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Nearly 105 kilograms of sea cucumber was seized by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) near Attangarai in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

The contraband is worth ₹47.25 lakh. The ICG said its Mandapam station conducted an anti-poaching operation and retrieved the marine species.

Sea cucumbers play an important role in maintaining biodiversity in the marine ecosystem and are listed as endangered species under Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (TNFWCCB) has also been focusing its efforts in Ramanathapuram, where sea cucumber is a commonly-traded species. Huge networks are believed to be operation as the species are often smuggled abroad in huge quantities, said R. Kanchana, Deputy Conservator of Forests, TNFWCCB.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Madurai / Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US