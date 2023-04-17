HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

105 kilograms of sea cucumber worth ₹47.25 lakh seized in Ramanathapuram

Sea cucumbers play an important role in maintaining biodiversity in the marine ecosystem and are listed as endangered species under Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

April 17, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - CHENNAI / RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Sea Cucumbers worth Rs. 47.25 lakh seized by Indian Coast Guard Mandapam station in Ramanathapuram district on April 16, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Sea Cucumbers worth Rs. 47.25 lakh seized by Indian Coast Guard Mandapam station in Ramanathapuram district on April 16, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Nearly 105 kilograms of sea cucumber was seized by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) near Attangarai in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

The contraband is worth ₹47.25 lakh. The ICG said its Mandapam station conducted an anti-poaching operation and retrieved the marine species.

Sea cucumbers play an important role in maintaining biodiversity in the marine ecosystem and are listed as endangered species under Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

The Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (TNFWCCB) has also been focusing its efforts in Ramanathapuram, where sea cucumber is a commonly-traded species. Huge networks are believed to be operation as the species are often smuggled abroad in huge quantities, said R. Kanchana, Deputy Conservator of Forests, TNFWCCB.

Related Topics

Madurai / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.