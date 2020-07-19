105 kg of ganja seized in Chennai; 5 arrested

The sleuths of Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB) on Sunday arrested three persons, who smuggled 105 kg ganja into Chennai from Visakhapatnam, and two others for purchasing the contraband from them.
According to an NIB officer, Prince Anthony and Joshua own lorries that are used to transport goods. Since Prince has some ganja peddling cases against him, he was under the watch of NIB. Recently he got an order to deliver some essential commodities to Andhra Pradesh.
After delivering the consignment, Prince, Joshua and thier associate Karthik went to Visakhapatnam and purchased over 100 kg of ganja. They packed it in five bags and brought it to Chenani in the lorry during the early hours of Sunday. “We got a tip off about the smuggling and nabbed them near Madhavaram. Two others - Tamilarasan and Vasanthakuumar - purchased the contraband from them. They have also been arrested,” said R. Riazudeen, DSP, NIB Chennai, who, along with inspector Vijayakumar and team, nabbed the five.
The vehicles have been seized and further investigation is on.
