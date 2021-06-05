1,049 new species of flowering plants added to State’s flora

Care Earth Trust publishes book documenting flowering plants

At least 1,049 new species of flowering plants have been added to the State’s flora in the past three decades.

Flowering Plants of Tamil Nadu, A Compendium, a book published by the Care Earth Trust, a Chennai-based biodiversity research organisation, has comprehensive details of the flowering plants distributed across Tamil Nadu.

At present, there are nearly 6,723 species of flowering plants, including wild and cultivated or invasive species, found in the State. The 1,400-page book with rich illustrations took three years of research and data collation for taxonomist D. Narasimhan and his co-author Sheeba J. Irwin.

Funded by the National Biodiversity Authority of India and Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board, the book has exhaustive details, including nomenclature, their flowering seasons, plants’ life form and other information on their medicinal and horticultural significance.

“We have included species’ English and Tamil names wherever possible and their distribution in the State, India and the world. We found that nearly 53% of the species found in the State were herbaceous (which has characteristics of herbs). This includes all kinds of grasses. Nilavembu is one of the herbaceous plants with more than 30 species,” said Prof. Narasimhan, retired associate professor, Department of Botany, Madras Christian College and advisor, Care Earth Trust.

Worrisome trend

One of the worrisome trends is that 36% of the flowering plants in the State were cultivated or invasive species introduced in T.N., which may prove detrimental to the native varieties, he said.

Similarly, invasive alien species of flora, wattle trees introduced from Australia and Lantana, have covered hilly regions like Kodaikanal and Nilgiris, choking native species. Noting that the Madras High Court has formed a committee to remove invasive species,

Prof. Narasimhan said: “We cannot avoid invasive species. But, we must know how to keep them under check and not affect native species.”

Tamil Nadu is home to 292 endemic plant species, such as Impatiens Tamilnadensis at Theni Hills and Sonerila Kanniakumariana endemic to Kanniyakumari Wildlife sanctuary. These species need conservation efforts.

The book, which is awaiting launch, would be a one-stop reference material and tool for conservation efforts. It would be made available in libraries, research centres and all educational institutions, said Care Earth Trust’s managing trustee Jayshree Vencatesan.