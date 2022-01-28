10,456 to attend first round of online counselling for MBBS, BDS

Candidates to report at the allotted colleges by February 17

As many as 10,456 candidates have been called for the first round of online counselling for MBBS and BDS seats under the State pool. The counselling will start at 10 a.m. on January 30.

The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education has provided the details of the first round. Candidates will have time till 5 p.m. of February 2 to fill in their choices and lock them. The committee will conduct counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS in the State government and self-financing medical and dental colleges, and the ESIC Medical College and PGIMSR, K.K. Nagar, Chennai.

The list of candidates called for certificate verification will be released on February 6 and the certificates will be verified from February 7 to 9 in 36 government medical colleges and the two government dental colleges.

After distributing the allotment orders to the top 10 candidates under the 7.5% quota, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said that after the verification of certificates, seats would be allotted according to the choice of the candidates. The final allotment orders would be issued on February 11 or 12.

Of the 40,852 applications received, 39,862 were found eligible. The State has 5,822 MBBS seats (4,319 seats in government medical colleges and 1,503 seats in 17 self-financing medical colleges). Of them, 437 seats have been allotted for candidates under the preferential reservation. There are 170 seats in government dental colleges and 1,960 seats in self-financing dental colleges. Of them, 107 seats have been allotted for candidates under the preferential reservation.

“We have developed a video to explain how the counselling will be done. The certificate verification will be done in the State government colleges, and with the students’ consent, the final allotment will be given either on February 11 or 12,” the official said. Candidates must download their provisional allotment orders on February 13 and report to the allotted colleges between February 14 and 17.

The State has added 10 seats to the dental pool under the preferential reservation, with the National Medical Commission approving the addition to Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Dental College, officials said. Currently, the State has 107 seats under the 7.5% quota. In-person counselling for beneficiaries of the preferential quota began on Friday.